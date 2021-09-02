Greene Dreher Sterling fair reopens after a wet Wednesday

NEWFOUNDLAND, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Greene-Dreher-Sterling fair in Wayne County is expected to be back Thursday after organizers were forced to cancel Wednesday due to the weather.

“We are just trying to clean up. A lot, you know, the ground is soaked, and it is going to be soaked for a while because of the amount of rain, but overall it looks pretty good,” said GDS Fair President Lyn Klingerman.

The cleanup started early this morning with vendors and staff doing their best to prepare for a reopening today under blue skys and the bright sun.

“I’m hoping that it helps dry things out. But we are going to move forward from here,” Klingerman.

The fairgrounds were severely flooded Wednesday afternoon after the fair was canceled for the day, as 100 farm animals were evacuated with help from many different people.

“We reached out to the Wayne County Fair, their fair board, and they welcomed us with open arms. We had volunteers down there, that helped set up pens, and make sure they had water and food. And community members who also volunteered to take care of the pigs this morning, until we can get them back to the grounds down here,” explained Courtney Swendsen who is the Dairy Superintendent of the GDS Fair.

“From what I’ve seen just driving around, there is just a couple tents that have gotten damage. Other than that, everything looks to be in place,” said Klingerman.

“We placed different animals closer to the fairgrounds as well, with friends and community members as well, who have really reached out and stepped out to help us out. We’re from the pleasant mount area specifically with my farm, and so it is a good forty-five-minute drive. So, we have friends down here that have graciously opened their barn to us to allow our animals that are just five miles up the road,” said Swendsen.

You can check out the fair’s Facebook page and website for hours of operation and additional information.