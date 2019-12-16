Green with Envy

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Jeff Imel of BMC Toys in Scranton is putting it all on the line to make one girl’s wish come true.

Back in August we first told you about Vivian Lord, a 6-year-old girl from Little Rock Arkansas.

She asked Imel why there were no green army women, and he wrote back telling her the “Little Green Army Women Project” was already in the works.

A Kickstarter Campaign was set up to fund the project. There will be 14 army women featured and a stretcher for an injured figure.

The set will be ready for Christmas 2020.

Jeff & BMC Toys won’t break even for an estimated two years. He doesn’t care and says “the project is worth it!”

