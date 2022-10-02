MUNCY, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — With fall in the air, a Lycoming County farm has welcomed back its seasonal festivities. Each year, Green Barn Berry Farm in Muncy begins celebrating fall the last week in September.

It includes endless acres with activities like hayrides, a maze, and a petting zoo. The farm also features baked goods and, of course, plenty of pumpkins.

The Schreiber family has embraced this tradition for years, saying they enjoy bringing families together while sharing a love of farming.

“I feel like it’s our giveback to invite them to our home, show them what we’re passionate about, teach them. It’s all about the education part. And I always hope people come to our home leaving the same way I feel when I’m here,” said Robyn Schreiber, Owner of the Green Barn Berry Farm

Green Barn Berry Farm will have these festivities up and running through the rest of October.