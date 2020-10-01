Greek Food Festival makes comeback after spring postponement

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Today kicks off the semi-annual Greek Food Festival at Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church in Wilkes-Barre.

The spring event was canceled this year due to the pandemic, but they are happy to hold the fall event this week. However, with COVID-19, only pre-orders are accepted and the food is ready for you to pick it up under the tent outside.

The event is also shorter this season, operating on Thursday and Friday from 11 a.m. through 6 p.m. The menu is also modified, as the popular gyros will not be offered.