EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The Greater Wyoming Valley Area YMCA (GWVA Y) announced they have received both statewide and national recognition for outstanding quality childcare programs.

In 2023, the GWVA Y was highlighted as part of the USA’s Hunger Action Month. According to the Coalition Against Hunger, in Luzerne County, nearly 1 in 4 children in area communities are facing food insecurity.

Officials say when children are hungry, they can’t focus on their schoolwork and even show increased hyperactivity and aggression.

That’s why the GWVA Y is working to ensure children have access to healthy meals and snacks through childcare programs both during the school year and in the summer months.

The Y provided 153,113 healthy meals and snacks to kids in the area from January through November of 2023. The Y celebrates the Anti-Hunger All-Stars as a way to show gratitude for the individuals who work to ensure all children have access to healthy meals and snacks, helping them reach their full potential.

As Vice President of Child Care at the GWVA YMCA, Jennifer Brennan was nominated for the leadership role she has taken on since 2015 to grow and cultivate this critical programming. Since that time, the Y childcare program has grown to include two commercial-sized kitchens and currently serves hundreds of children daily.

“During Hunger Action Month, we’re reminded that food insecurity is an unfortunate circumstance that many people in our community face each and every day. Through our Y childcare and feeding programs and through the dedication of our staff and volunteers, we are committed to ensuring every child in Luzerne County has access to healthy meals and snacks all year long.” said Jennifer Brennan, the Vice President of Childcare at the Greater Wyoming Valley YMCA

Nutrition is also one part of the childcare department, where developmental milestones, kindergarten readiness, and life skills are also a major focus. Recently both the Charlotte L. Casterline, M.D. YMCA Early Learning Center and the Greater Pittston YMCA received a 4 out of 4 rating with the Keystone STARS quality assurance program.

These sites join the Wilkes-Barre Family YMCA branch, also holding a STAR 4 status, which is the highest ranking possible.

Thanks to support from community partners, the GWVA Y has expanded since 2020, now hosting childcare services at five YMCA branches, in addition to children’s programming provided at the Camp Kresge location.

Recently the Y opened a center within the Bear Creek Community Charter School, becoming the newest GWVA YMCA site in Luzerne County.

To learn more about the Greater Wyoming Valley Area YMCA child care and feeding programs, visit their website.

