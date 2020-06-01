Greater Scranton YMCA re-opens childcare for essential workers

DUNMORE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) Local daycares are re-opening their doors if they are in the yellow phase of Pennsylvania’s re-opening plan. But one daycare in a county in the red phase is also doing the same.

Thanks to a waver, the greater Scranton YMCA was able to open it’s doors for essential workers seeking childcare today. We spoke to parents as they dropped their kids off.

It’s a sight the greater Scranton YMCA hasn’t seen in months. Parents dropping off students for their day care program.

Monday morning, parents like Erin Bonshock who are essential workers could come back to the YMCA to get the support they’ve been missing

“I’m an essential employee and so is my husband so we’ve been relying on family members to kind of help out and pick up where the day care center would have had her.”



The YMCA has been closed since mid-March. To ensure safety as they re-open, Greater Scranton YMCA CEO Trish Fisher say that extra precautions will be taken including having students’ temperatures taken as they are dropped off.

“All the teachers are wearing masks and aprons. They will be washed nightly. We are cleaning every two hours and the classrooms are being cleaned constantly. The children are eating in their classrooms they aren’t eating in the lunchroom right now.”



The YMCA Director of Mission Advancement and Marketing Meghan Carnevale knows how important it is to get kids back on the routine they need.



“Structure for kids is really important. They might be very stressed out during this time period and they may not be verbalizing it. So allowing them to experience structure of a wonderful program like the y offers- it’s something that we’re very excited to do.”



Entering into the new normal is something parents are happy to see too.



“Now we know that she’s on her daily routine when she comes to school. I’ll pick her up on the way home and everything is getting back towards normal” Bonshock said. Now, Lackawanna county goes into the yellow phase of re-opening this Friday, meaning the day care and summer programs will open to the public beginning Monday June 8th.