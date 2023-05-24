SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Greater Scranton Chamber of Commerce held its 154th annual dinner at the Hilton Scranton and Conference Center.

The Greater Scranton Chamber is a not-for-profit organization that works to improve the area’s economic environment and quality of life by offering programs and services to help the economy.

The annual dinner celebrates the accomplishments of the chamber’s past fiscal year and featured Keynote Speaker Harold Ford Jr.

Ford is a former U.S. Congressman, Executive Vice President, and Regional PNC Bank President in New York.

“He’s such a great guy to bring here, to be able to discuss politics the economy, federal regulations so it’s just a right fit for the greater Scranton community. We like to highlight what we’ve done and to celebrate all these grand openings we’ve done, all these new businesses, watching these businesses grow, and succeed at the camber of businesses, we want to grow, sustain, and succeed businesses so that’s what we do,” said Mari Potis, Director of Membership and Events at the Greater Scranton Chamber of Commerce.

The annual dinner was presented by PNC Bank.