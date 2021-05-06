Greater Scranton Chamber of Commerce Block Party set for this weekend

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — If you’re looking for something to do this weekend Scranton is the place to be!

The Greater Scranton Chamber of Commerce is shutting down the 200 and 300 blocks of Penn Avenue in downtown Scranton for a Community Block Party.

Tents are being set up for the event — rain or shine. There will be live music from over 25 bands, entertainment acts, and non-food vendors from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Attendees are encouraged to stop in all the local restaurants and shops along the way as well for great food and wares.

This event dovetails on a few other events happening in the city as this weekend like Restaurant Week, First Friday Art Walk and Observe Scranton, so there will not be a shortage of events happening all throughout Scranton this weekend.

Eyewitness News spoke with chamber president Bob Durkin who is excited to finally put together an event for the community since the pandemic began and stressed why it is so important to support local businesses after such a harsh year for them.

“Your neighbors, the ones who run and own these businesses are going to benefit from the energy, the excitement, and the resources that are available right now, so come on out!” Durkin said. “Don’t just walk by the window of that small shop, go in, say hello, check out their wares, check out their products, show them that you care and let’s bring this together all Lackawanna County, all of Northeastern Pennsylvania working together, lets help each other.”

You can check out the chamber’s website for a full list of events happening at the Block Party an.

Durkin would like to stress that they will be following all CDC recommendations for outdoor gatherings.