PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One group in Luzerne County is making sure every child has the Christmas they deserve.

The Greater Pittston Santa Squad held its final Christmas List Adoption Event on Wednesday.

Dozens of businesses came by Santa’s Workshop earlier Wednesday evening to pick up a child’s Christmas list and donation box for everyone able to participate.

Due to inflation, the organization has seen an increase in families needing help.

Most children this year are asking Santa for board games, remote control cars, and Barbie dolls.