POCONO TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A resort in the Poconos is celebrating the opening of a multi-million dollar expansion, aimed to bring thousands of people to the area.

The Great Wolf Lodge brings smiles to people who are hitting the waterpark.

But now with its 125 million dollar expansion adding 7 new slides the fun just keeps on growing.

“Currently, we have 80,000 square feet, it’ll be an additional 40,000 square feet, totaling 120,000 square feet. Plus an outside area, which is roughly 30,000 square feet,” said Bill Colavito the general manager at Great Wolf Lodge Pocono Mountains.

The project has been a year and a half in the making bringing new features including a new grand lobby, a fireside restaurant, and a massive outdoor ropes course.

At the expansion debut Tuesday morning former New York Giants running back Tiki Barber made an appearance with his family to ring in the fun.

The new amenities come as the resort’s most extensive renovation in its 18-year history along with bringing in hundreds of jobs.

“That’s one of the best parts of the expansion, is we’ve been able to go to almost 1,000 pack members. We just reached 800 recently and we’ll be up between 900 and 1,000 by the time the whole project is over,” says Mark Nelsen the assistant general manager at Great Wolf Lodge Pocono Mountains.

And as the lodge continues to expand its paw print in the Poconos, Colavito says they’re proud to add more activities to the local community.

“They do branch out, families will branch out and do things so they might eat and dine here, but then maybe they’ll do something elsewhere. So the local community kind of benefits from all the people that we bring in as well,” Colavito added.

And in a couple of months, the final part of the Great Wolf Lodge Pocono Mountains expansion will debut new guest suites and villas.

