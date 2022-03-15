Great Wolf Lodge expansion brings 200 jobs to the resort

SCOTRUN, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Great Wolf Lodge broke ground Tuesday on its huge expansion and other renovations to the resort.

30 million guests visit the Poconos every year, only going to bring in more tourists. The resort spent over $100 million worth of renovations and expansions on the project.





The expansion will open around 200 more jobs to the resort, officials say it is the most significant expansion in the resort’s history.

