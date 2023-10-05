POCONO TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A popular resort in the Poconos just put a bow on a large renovation with the hope of drawing in more tourists to Monroe County.

The indoor waterpark and lodge completed its multi-million dollar expansion project Thursday.

Lodge officials are hoping the renovations take the fun to another level and add hundreds of workers to the area.

After a year and a half in the making, the Great Wolf Lodge in Scotrun has a new and bigger look both inside and outside.

Thursday’s tour celebrates a $125 million renovation and expansion, an investment officials hope will bring in families from all over the northeast.

“We will bring somewhere in the area of 70 plus thousand families additional a year to this property and our destination,” said Bill Colavito, general manager of the Great Wolf Lodge.

These three-bedroom standalone villas add a new level of luxury to the park, including a full kitchen and firepit.

“They are far exceeding my expectations and I think they add that element of a little bit of elevation and luxury to a family trip and a family resort,” said New Jersey resident, Erin Celletti.

Outside the villas are terraces, styled by celebrity interior designer Nate Berkus.

The tables, which can easily flip into a ping-pong table, are designed for families looking for activities in lots of places.

“It was a really interesting challenge because they wanted to do something that was very sophisticated but a space where families could really come together and spend what I call the moments in between,” said Berkus.

The lodge added more than 200 rooms for a total of 632.

There’s also a new fireside restaurant that will serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner with an “outdoorsey” touch.

“It really brings families together as if they are outside camping,” added Colavito.

The renovation also expanded the water park to 40-thousand square feet and 7 new slides.

Officials say 300 more jobs will be added to help families make the most of their Poconos adventure.

Great Wolf Lodge officials say they’re already booking rooms in the expanded lodge.