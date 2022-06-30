SCOTRUN, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A resort in the Poconos celebrated phase two of its multi-million dollar expansion project on Thursday.

The Great Wolf Lodge has been located in Scotrun since 2005 and is now in the midst of expanding its presence in the area. The resort is adding first-of-its-kind villas, along with a new tower of hotel rooms and adding 40-thousands square feet to its indoor water park.









Resort officials at the phase two groundbreaking tell Eyewitness News the project is aimed at both locals and visiting tourists.

“What we’re offering families today, they’ve never needed more. You know, after the last couple of years we’ve all had, I think what we offer is just the perfect antidote to two years of lockdown,” said Murray Hennessy, CEO of Great Wolf Resorts.

“We’d do anything that we can for the community so it’s just so exciting to even build more onto our lodge to create a little bit more value to the community and the destination,” explained Bill Colavito, General Manager of Great Wolf Lodge – Poconos.

When the entire project is complete they say the resort will employ 1,000 workers.