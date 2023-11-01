SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Local high school students are making a difference in their community by gathering tons of food for people who need it.

Students at Scranton Prep High School kicked off their Great Ignatian Challenge with a pep rally. They are now gathering food that will be donated to 12 area food banks and charities.

In 2022, they raised 32 tons of food that was distributed in our region. Every student gathered 100 pounds of food to help the community.

This is just the first of many planned for the weeks ahead.