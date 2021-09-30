Great Dane manufacturing company expanding, 200 new jobs expected in Ralpho Township

RALPHO TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Governor Tom Wolf visited Great Dane LLC near Elysburg Thursday, where the business is expected to add 200 new jobs to their company.





Great Dane is a high-performance manufacturing company that makes trailers for transporting goods. They create many trailers for Walmart that are used all throughout the country.

Great Dane says they will invest $3.5 million into their expansion. The 200 new jobs will be at their locations in Ralpho Township and Northumberland County.

Governor Wolf says this investment will not only bring more jobs, but improve the local economy, especially after the financial hardships during the pandemic.

