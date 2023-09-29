PLAINS, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — October is in two days which means Halloween is on its way.

One haunted house is gearing up for a month full of frightful fun with a twist.

Gravestone Manor in Luzerne County is getting ready for their opening night Friday night and another season of giving back to a nonprofit in our area. Take a look.

Welcome to Gravestone Manor.

It’s the most wonderful time of the year for Gravestone Manor as they prepare for another season of frights.

“So we are a theatrical haunted house. As far as I know, the only one in the country,” said Rob Padden the director of Gravestone Manor.

They’ve been in operation since 1998. Padden says the team writes their own script and it’s a brand new show every year.

“You as the audience come through and you’re basically watching a play while you’re on stage with the actors,” added Padden.

While you’re in the manor everything unfolds around you.

“There might be some scares and surprises along the way,” continued Padden.

These frights are for a good cause.

assistant director, gravestone manor too short to ident

“We’re 100% volunteer. All proceeds go directly to the United Way of the Wyoming Valley.”

Assistant Director Nina Koons has been with Gravestone Manor since 2010.

“I just fell in love with volunteering here both being an actor and assisting with the production and just everything about the job is so fun from scaring people to helping others scare people,” said Koons.

The United Way of Wyoming Valley says the proceeds from the Eerie event are a big help especially now.

“We really appreciate it,” says Bill Jones CEO/President of the United Way of Wyoming Valley.

“The effort of all of those volunteers because that effort means more people in our community who need help are getting the help they need,” explained Jones.

Gravestone Manor is open from 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday through October.

Tickets are $12 and can be purchased when you come in and staff suggests ages eight and up come out and enjoy the spooky fun.