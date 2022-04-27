WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY — A local grassroots organization unveiled their ‘Pro-Voter’ agenda Wednesday on the steps of the Luzerne County Courthouse.

Right before the Luzerne County Board of Elections meeting. Less than a month away from the may primary, and a vacant Republican seat on the Luzerne county board of elections.

Local progressive organizations are calling on the board to adopt policies that give voters accessible options to vote, consistent information, transparent decision making, and well-resourced election administration.

Action together NEPA launched its ‘Pro-Voter agenda ahead of the Luzerne County Board of Elections meeting Wednesday.

“I am here for inclusivity, accessibility, for democracy. So what we’re saying is that we need drop boxes to make it accessible for people, we need early voting hours, extended voting hours, y Tambien necesitamos materiales en espanol porque la gente aqui hablan espanol,” stated Rhonda Rabbitt, spokesperson for Wilkes-Barre NAACP President Jamil Calliste.

Drop boxes are key to their agenda and they’re demanding more.

“The board has done a fabulous job in expanding our drop boxes so that we do have 5 of them total. But there is still missing in the back mountain area there is nothing kind of northwest of the Susquehanna River available for people to have that accessibility,” said Alisha Hoffman-Mirilovich, Executive Director, Action Together NEPA.

Republican Patrick Castellani resigned from the board of elections after board members voted 3-2 to authorize drop boxes inside five buildings for the upcoming may primary.

In his resignation letter, Castellani said “after going through one election cycle and evaluating the process, I find it impossible to certify another election due to the lack of ballot control inherent within the mail-in and dropbox system.”

Now, the Luzerne County Council must appoint another Republican to fill his seat for the remainder of the term. drop boxes were once again the topic of debate at Wednesday’s meeting, arguments come down to security or accessibility

“I don’t think we’re there yet, to make sure these things have been uniformly provided in a way that will benefit the voter and therefore I am against them, wholeheartedly 100 percent,” said Alyssa Fusaro (r)/Luzerne County board of elections.

“More and more barriers or any barriers to people to vote is not in the best interest of voters, I’m for making access easier,” said Denise Williams (d)/Chair, Luzerne County Board of Elections and Registration.

The agenda is co-signed by Action NEPA started a petition urging the Luzerne County Council to appoint a fair-minded and nonpartisan applicant who supports drop boxes and mail-in voting to the Luzerne County board of elections.