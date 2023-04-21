WASHINGTON, D.C. (WHNT) — Around 2,122 pounds of raw ground beef burger products are being recalled due to the possibility of pieces of white neoprene contaminating some of the items.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Food Safety and Inspection Service announced the recall Thursday, saying the burgers, sold by Weinstein Wholesale Meats, Inc. in Forest Park, Illinois, were distributed across the country.

Officials say the following “Pre” brand products are subject to the recall and were produced on March 14, 2023:

10.7-oz. vacuum-sealed packages containing two pieces of “100% Grass Fed & Finished Beef Burger Patties 85% Lean/15% Fat” and with “Use/Freeze By 4/11/23” on the package label.

Affected products will have the establishment number “Est. 6987” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

The USDA says the problem was discovered after the supplier received several consumer complaints saying they found a white “rubber-like” material inside the ground beef patties while they were preparing to cook them.

Neoprene is a waterproof, thermally stable and chemically resistant synthetic rubber, commonly used to make athletic equipment, diving wetsuits, automotive gaskets, laptop sleeves and shoes.

There have not been any reports of adverse reactions, but officials urge anyone that has the products in their homes to throw them out or return them.

Consumer questions can be directed to Nicole Schumacher, Chief Marketing Officer of Pre Brands LLC., by calling 844-773-3663 or emailing reachus@eatpre.com.

Any food safety questions can be answered by the USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854) or live chat via Ask USDA from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Eastern Time) Monday through Friday.