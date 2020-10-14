GRAPHIC IMAGE: PA Game Commission seeks information in illegal bear killing

COOLBAUGH TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The Pennsylvania Game Commission’s Northeast Region is investigating the illegal taking of a bear in Coolbaugh Township, Monroe County.

WARNING: GRAPHIC IMAGE BELOW

They say it is a male cinnamon-phase black bear estimated to weigh around 325 pounds and it was found near Sterling Road and State Game Lands 221. They believe the bear was killed between Friday, Oct 9th and Sunday, Oct 11th.

They are asking anyone with information to call the Operation Game Thief hotline at 1-888-PGC-8001 or the Game Commission Northeast Region Office at (570) 675-1143. Reports can also be made online.

The PA Game Commission says all information is kept confidential.