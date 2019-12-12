Granville Announces Run for Congressional Seat

LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) A well known Army veteran from Lackawanna County has officially announced his run for Congress in the 8th District.

Earl Granville’s campaign website went live today. He will run on the Republican Ticket.

Fellow Republicans, Former Luzerne County Council member Harry Haas and Veteran and Businessman Teddy Daniels also recently announced their bids for the 8th Congressional District.

Democrat Matt Cartwright currently represents the 8th District. He also announced his re-election for congress.

