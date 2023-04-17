WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — On Monday the Wyoming Valley Chamber of Commerce honored “Veteran Owned” and run businesses at the East Mountain Holiday Inn with a luncheon.

The chamber of commerce partnered with the Allen P. Kirby Center to honor three local veterans and award them with grants to help support their businesses.

Eyewitness News crews at the event say the Grand Ballroom was filled with veterans, and community activists, alongside government officials and members of staff, in order to honor and support veteran businesses in the community.

Shanie Mohamed, the Director of Economic Development at the Greater Wyoming Valley Chamber of Commerce said this is the first year for the event and she’s truly excited to have the chance to help veterans from our area and hopes to have it continue and expand in the future, hopefully with more sponsorships.

Eyewitness News spoke with the three veterans receiving the awards, and they were each individually shocked and honored.

Clay Cadwalader the co-owner and lead brewer at “Back Mountain Brewing Company,” thinks it’s great to show that people can get out of the military and they still have some value to add, they can give back to the community, have a normal job and do their thing.

Jennifer Micciche, co-owner and founder of “Designs by Olivia Gray,” says she was honored and was not expecting anything like this showing up to the event. It allowed her to reconnect with some of her former unit gaining some of that comradery back again, stating it’s amazing to be recognized and it’s not something that she ever thought would happen.

Willy Paulino is the owner of Handyman5000 LLC and HaHa Magic, a children’s entertainment company, said it is an honor. It’s one of those things he say when he was younger, people told him that the military was gonna open up a lot of doors for him. As he got older and eventually left, he still wasn’t sure what those doors were for him, thinking it was free college and VA Medical Coverage, “The Millionaire Ticket,” as he described it. After opening a business Paulino says it really has opened doors, at least for him, saying that the veteran title carries on with him and does truly open doors.

The Keynote Speaker of the event, Retired Major General and CEO of Leader Growth, John Gronski, stated Monday’s event was really outstanding, there were three veterans who were recognized Monday, all entrepreneurs, all people running their own businesses, employing people from the community.

“Pennsylvania has over a million veterans living inside of the state so I think that there’s going to continue to be events like this to recognize the contributions that they’ve made to our country and they continue to make to our community,” Gronski added.

Gronski finished his speech by saying he thinks the event was a great recognition of how veterans, after leaving the service, can continue to serve their communities.