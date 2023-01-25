EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pocono Mountains Visitors Bureau has announced the return of a grant program for four counties in the Pocono Mountain region.

According to the Pocono Mountain Visitors Bureau (PMVB), Community Impact Grant applications have opened for the second year.

Those in Pike, Wayne, Monroe, and Carbon counties qualify to apply for funding through PMVB to help improve the quality of life in the community.

“Tourism is the top industry in the Poconos, and the PMVB feels passionate about giving back to the communities that host our 30 million annual visitors,” said Chris Barrett, President/CEO of the Pocono Mountains Visitors Bureau.

The release states, in 2022 they awarded about $300,000 to 24 community projects that were used to build basketball courts, and baseball fields, maintain historical landmarks, and upkeep the community.

“This grant program benefits not just tourists, but also everyone who calls our region home,” added Barrett.

All proposals are due by March 3 in order for projects to be finished by December 31, as noted in the release.

For more information, or to apply for a grant, visit the Pocono Mountain Visitors Bureau Community Impact Grant website.