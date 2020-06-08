Coronavirus

Grant money awarded to two local police departments to hire new officers

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) According to the Department of Justice and U.S. Attorney David Freed, two police departments in our coverage area have been awarded a combined total of over $1.9 million in grants from the COPS Hiring Program (CHP).

The grant money will be used to hire new full-time law enforcement professionals. The borough of Berwick was awarded $566,123 which will be used to hire two new officers. The Hazleton Police Department was awarded $1,342,497 which will be used to hire four new officers.

CHP applicants were required to identify a specific crime and disorder problem focus
area and explain how the funding will be used to implement community policing approaches to
that problem focus area.

43 percent of the awards announced Monday will focus on violent crime,
while the remainder of the awards will focus on a variety of issues including school-based
policing to fund school resource officer positions, building trust and respect, and opioid
education, prevention, and intervention.

The complete list can be seen here.

