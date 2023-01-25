TOWANDA, BRADFORD COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Child Hunger Outreach Program (CHOP) is receiving help in the fight to combat childhood hunger in multiple counties in Northeast Pennsylvania.

Currently, CHOP is able to provide food to 20,000 children in NEPA, but thanks to a $75,000 grant from the AllOne Foundation, that number will grow to 30,000.

CHOP says the funding will allow them to buy a cargo van, which will help the organization be able to pick up donations, as well as make deliveries across Bradford, Lackawanna, Luzerne, Tioga, Wyoming, Sullivan, and Susquehanna Counties.

Just last week, Eyewitness News toured CHOP’s newest facility which, is located in and will help serve Scranton and all of Lackawanna County.

In a press release, CHOP said “With partners like AllOne Foundation, no food insecurity feat will be impossible to overcome!”