LOCK HAVEN, CLINTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC) announced Monday that a conservation partnership has been awarded a National Fish and Wildlife Foundation Chesapeake Watershed Investment for Landscape Defense (ChesWILD) grant to restore freshwater mussels to the West Branch Susquehanna River.

The grant was awarded to the Western Pennsylvania Conservancy (WPC).

WPC along with project partners will take a comprehensive approach to restoring freshwater mussels in the river through research, education, and community outreach. In addition to WPC and PFBC, partners include the Maryland Department of Natural Resources (DNR), Commonwealth University of Pennsylvania at Lock Haven, and the Susquehanna River Basin Commission.

“Freshwater mussel communities are absolutely essential to healthy rivers and streams, and these restoration efforts are critical. This project is an incredible opportunity to make a difference in the West Branch Susquehanna River, with each partner bringing a unique expertise to the table,” said Nevin Welte, Pennsylvania`s State Malacologist.

According to PFBC, freshwater mussels provide multiple benefits to their surrounding ecosystems but are among the most imperiled groups of native animals in North America. A single mussel can filter up to three gallons of water per day, which is significant to water quality considering tens of thousands of mussels can live in a single mile of river.

Officials say mussels are also an important food source for local fish and other animals including muskrats, otters, and raccoons. Unfortunately, freshwater mussel populations continue to decline due to habitat loss, pollution, and the introduction of invasive species. Of the 53 species of freshwater mussels that remain in Pennsylvania, 11 are listed as “threatened” or “endangered.”

Courtesy: PFBC

In 2024, the ChesWILD grant study will focus on freshwater mussel restoration upstream of the lowhead dam in the City of Lock Haven, Clinton County. While mussels can be found in the lower West Branch from Lock Haven, they are absent upstream of the dam.

PFBC says for this project, the team will collect mussels to serve as broodstock for hatchery operations using DNR mobile mussel propagation trailer.

We are incredibly excited to be awarded this grant and to collaborate with these organizations to begin working to restore freshwater mussel populations in the Susquehanna River basin. “This funding will allow thousands of individuals to be cultured, stocked, and monitored over the next three years in hopes of restoring this component of the aquatic community.” Zach Taylor, Freshwater Mussel Propagation Biologist with the Maryland DNR

The public may assist with the project by participating in a mussel tagging event during one of the environmental education days to be held at Commonwealth University of Pennsylvania`s Lock Haven campus.

There will also be hands-on opportunities for local conservation organizations and schools to participate in mussel-focused classroom programs. Details on these opportunities are currently in development and will be announced at a later date.