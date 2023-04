JIM THORPE, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Good news for a historic landmark in our area, Jim Thorpe Borough was awarded $750,000 for various projects.

The grant was given by the multimodal transportation fund to help with bridge and road repair.

That’s not all, as the borough was also awarded $300,000 to help preserve the history of the Asa Packer Mansion.

There is no word on when the various projects are set to begin.