SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Officials have announced a project to remove lead contamination from water in Pottsville and repair a sewer in Orwigsburg.

Senator David G. Argall announced The Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority (PENNVEST) awarded $7.3 million in state grants to repair the sewer damage in Pottsville and water infrastructure in Orwigsburg.

About $5,240,100 was granted by Schuylkill County Municipal Authority (SCMA) for the replacement of 360 public and private lead and/or galvanized service lines along West Railroad Street and North Centre Street, Fairview Street, West Race Street, and Pierce Street in Pottsville, officials state.

SCMA also granted a $3,441,200 loan to replace 6,900 feet of water mains with lead joints along the same routes in Pottsville, including, West Railroad Street and North Centre Street, Fairview Street, West Race Street, and Pierce Street as noted by officials.

“Over $8.6 million dollars will return to our county seat to replace antiquated pipes and assure safe and reliable drinking water. Opportunities to enhance the safety and quality of our water systems are not possible without the funding from PENNVEST,” said Rep. Tim Twardzik.

The release states Municipal Authority of the Borough of Orwigsburg was granted $2,087,500 to replace the sewer main, manholes, laterals, and cleanouts along Marshall Drive and Ridge Road, North Warren Street, and Station Road.