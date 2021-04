ASHLEY BOROUGH, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A $470,000 flood mitigation grant for the Ashley Borough Flood Protection Project was approved by the Commonwealth Financing Authority, State Rep. Eddie Pashinski (D-Luzerne) announced Wednesday.

The borough will use the funding for channel improvements to a section of the Sugar Notch Run.

“Once completed, the Ashley Borough Flood Project will help mitigate risk for residents around Sugar Notch Run,” Pashinski said.