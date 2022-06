LARKSVILLE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A new Sheetz location in Luzerne County had its grand opening on Thursday.

The new location is on Route 11 in Plymouth and it is store number 734 for Sheetz. The grand opening was an event to behold.





There were giveaways and places for people to donate non-perishable food items to the H & J Weinberg Northeast Regional Food Bank.





This new Sheetz location also has their discounted Unleaded 88 gas for $3.99 a gallon.