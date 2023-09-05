SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A well-known house in Scranton has come back to life with a new purpose after three years of planning and construction.

28/22 News reporter Emily Allegrucci went to the grand opening as the historic pink home in the Green Ridge Section of Scranton has gotten a makeover.

The building is now painted grey and will be the home to 20 men as a transitional living facility.

“We’ve refurbished and restored a house that was in disrepair, abandoned, and then it’s gonna flourish for decades to come with men getting sober here,” said Fellowship House Chief Executive Officer Joe Van Wie.

After three years of hard work, the Green Ridge Fellowship House is home to a new partial hospitalization program designed to support up to 20 young men along their journey beyond sobriety and becoming a member of the community once again.

“There’s almost no family that’s untouched by the crisis and the fellowship house is just another step toward the solution,” said Representative Matt Cartwright.

“This is such a key piece in the criminal justice system that is often not appreciated. This makes a difference for those people who want an opportunity to turn their lives around,” said Wyoming County District Attorney Joe Peters.

The goal is to bring those in the program closer to job opportunities, education, and public transportation, being able to access help is the first step.

“This is a $1.2 million state-funded project. It’s smack dab in the reality of the city, of the world, with all the problems out there. These people are gaining the skills and knowledge to succeed in society,” said Senator Marty Flynn.

“If we could find someone who wants treatment, with the right kind of professional care, they could turn their life around rather than going back through that revolving door,” said Peters.

Those who have been through the program say this transitional period back into the real world is vital.

“It’s good to be in a house with a bunch of people who are on the same path as you. We can breathe and we feel like, very low stress, not a lot of pressure put on us. It’s pretty much put in our hands, our recovery,” said Fellowship House Intensive Outpatient Ian Borowski.

“It’s a very low-stress, relaxing, comfortable environment where you can feel free to be honest about what you’re going through and get the help that you need from everyone around you. I hope we can extend that culture to this new house,” said Fellowship House House Captain Mathew Ramich.

The Green Ridge Fellowship House will welcome its first resident in two weeks.