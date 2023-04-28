WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A Luzerne County community came together Friday to light the community blue and raise awareness about autism.

Wilkes-Barre City Hall was packed with people wearing blue shirts, and some, even wearing sashes. It’s where Mayor George Brown honored five Graham Academy special needs students, including Patrick Renter.

“We’re honored, and Patrick truly was honored. He’s just a happy, wonderful young man the Graham Academy, we’re so appreciative that they would allow and pick Patrick for this, his teachers, the staff, everybody,” said Sheila Renter, Patrick’s Mom.

The school and its teachers play a vital role in the community. Their goal is to promote awareness, equity, and accessibility for all persons with disabilities.

“Our job is amazing, the students are amazing, and to watch them grow and flourish and be able to come out in the community and participate in something this size is amazing,” explained Michelle Blamire, a Behavior Trainer at Graham Academy.

Students were given proclamations from Mayor Brown, but the fun didn’t stop there, they even got to shadow city officials for the day, and Patrick was the honorary fire chief of Wilkes-Barre.

“Say, you’re gonna be fire chief today! You’re gonna be fire chief today!” exclaimed Patrick Renter, a Graham Academy Student.

The Graham Academy students will be joining city officials at future meetings to help make some important decisions about the city.