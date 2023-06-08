KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Graduation season is underway and Thursday in Luzerne County, graduates received their diplomas after the ceremony was delayed due to air quality.

After being postponed Wednesday, Wyoming Valley West High School hosted its 2023 graduation ceremony Thursday night.

The stadium was set up for the graduates and the festivities got underway at 6:00 p.m., Thursday evening.

Parents who spoke with Eyewitness News expressed why the day was so important to the class.

“It kind of was because we had more expectations with more family members come in, so that gave us a little setback with some family not being able to show that would have been able to come yesterday,” said one parent, Latonya Walker.

Congratulations to all 342 Wyoming Valley West Highschool graduates and the Wyoming Valley West Class of 2023.