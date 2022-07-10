EAST STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A new bill signed by the president is making it easier for schools to feed their students this summer.

Last month, President Biden signed the ‘Keeping Kids Fed Act that allows pandemic-era meal waivers, such s grab and go lunches, to continue throughout this summer.

Karen ‘Mama K’ Kirschner is a grandmother and secretary at East Stroudsburg South and says this program makes it easier and more affordable for schools to provide meals to students who need them.

“It helps so many parents, grandparents. My daughter has one car, so she wasn’t able to come down and pick anything up, so it just worked out beautifully that nana could bring home for my four grandkids and make them very happy every day,” said Karen ‘Mama K’ Kirschner

East Stroudsburg Area School District has always run a food summer program. But during COVID it switched to grab-and-go meals.

This summer, it changed back to eat-in-only meals. Food Director Melissa Collevechio tells Eyewitness News the school’s approval of the program and the return of grab-and-go lunches will reach more families.

“Since our summer meal program started June 15 of 2022, we’ve served over 10,000 meals to children so we’re hoping that that will double now that grab and go is now allowable,” explained Food Service Director Melissa Colleviechio.

Pizza sandwiches and vegetables are some of the meals now available to children under the age of 18 for free.

“Food prices, gas prices, everything is going up and you can’t not have food. So food should be the most important thing and now it makes it much easier for parents and grandparents to have it right here at the high school and all the other locations,” Collevechio added.

“Just knowing that we’re here and we could provide meals to the children, it’s very humbling and it’s important and we’re glad that we can continue to provide it,” said Collevechio.

The East Stroudsburg Area School District’s grab-and-go lunches officially return on Monday.