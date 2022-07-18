PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A stolen dog was reunited with his family Monday night and the suspect is behind bars. The owners say the dog’s collar helped solve the case.

It was a long 48 hours for the Benkoski’s, but their dog Whiskey was returned by police Monday morning. They credit a GPS collar for the rescue from a dog napper.









The nightmare weekend for Kimberly Benkoski began with an alert from her phone, from her dog’s collar.

“It bings, and as they’re moving too fast like in a vehicle the binging speeds up and that’s how I knew somebody had him,” explained Kimberly Benkoski, the dog’s owner.

Just after 8:30, Saturday morning 3-year-old Whiskey was allegedly taken from the edge of the Benkoski’s property on Jumper Road in Plains Township for a joyride.

Kimberly and her husband immediately tracked Whiskey’s GPS collar to Duryea.

“The whole way there I’m like why aren’t they calling, our names are on the tags. When we got there we found the collar laying in the middle of the street, ran over,” Benkoski said.

By Saturday afternoon, the Duryea community, Plains Township, and Duryea Police as well as those on social media, were all in search of the pomsky, a pomeranian-siberian husky mix.

Police say at one point the car pictured below was caught on video in Duryea with the stolen dog hanging out of the passenger side window.

Courtesy: Plains Township Police Department

According to court papers, Plains Township Police spotted a maroon Chevy Malibu at 8:00 a.m. Monday, at East Mountain Ridge Mobile Home Park.

When officers knocked on the door of the home where the car was parked, 33-year-old Lindsey Rydzfski (rid-zef-ski) of Plains Township answered. Officers also spotted Whiskey.

Rydzfski told police she found the dog on her property and claimed the owner’s information was not on the collar.

Courtesy: Times Leader

“Finding my dog in the woods, I can give you that one. But the minute that collar came off, it did not come off on its own, it didn’t,” Benkoski added.

Benkoski says if it wasn’t for the GPS collar, she doesn’t think she would have ever seen Whiskey again.

“He is a member of my family, my other dogs have reacted to this to behaviors that are not normal to them, sad and less functional, and I think what you did was really awful,” Benkoski explained.

Rydzfski remains in jail and is facing theft and stolen property charges.