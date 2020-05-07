Governor Wolf weighs in on Martz Trailways resuming runs

MOUNT POCONO, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Governor Tom Wolf weighed in on the decision by the Martz Group to resume limited service to New York City and Philadelphia starting Monday May 11th.

Eyewitness News visited the Martz bus terminal in Mount Pocono. It’s been closed since March 27th. The company voluntarily ended bus service to New York and Philadelphia because of COVID-19 concerns. Both cities are coronavirus hot zones. Now they say they are ready to resume that service on a limited basis… But the governor doesn’t think it’s a good idea.

“I think it’s inappropriate.”

That was Governor Tom Wolf’s reaction Thursday to plans by the Martz Group to resume limited bus service to New York and Philadelphia this coming Monday. Wolf was responding to a question from Eyewitness News during a COVID-19 related news conference.

“They are traveling from one danger zone to another. I don’t know exactly how you can possibly keep people safe,” Wolf said.

Scott Henry, the President of the Martz Group, told Eyewitness News on Monday that they will resume service with safety measures in place.

“We are going to be limiting capacity on our coaches to allow for physical distancing as recommended by the CDC. We are requiring all of our customers to wear face masks while on the coach and practice physical distancing while at our terminals and around the coach,” Henry told us.

Those safety measures include cleaning the buses before and after the trips. Henry told me that he does not believe the governor is aware of the safety measures the company is taking. He told us today…

“We are resuming limited service in a safe and responsible way. We are talking about the people – namely first responders and healthcare workers who drive themselves into New York City everyday.”

We talked with folks who live in Monroe County. We found mixed opinions on Martz’s decision.

Zania, from Mount Pocono told us, “I mean I don’t see the problem in it. If they have to get to work they are going to be able to help everybody else. I don’t see a problem with it.”

Amanda Avventa of Mount Pocono questioned the decision. “You have to realize to and from New York where it’s the epicenter of COVID-19 are they going to be bringing it to us here?” She asked.