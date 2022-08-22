SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Governor Wolf stopped in Scranton Monday to tour the district’s brand new STEMM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics, Medicine) Facility in the Scranton High School’s former library.

He was joined by State Representatives, State Senators, Mayor Cognetti, and others. While he was there he talked about the historic amount of money he has dedicated this year to public schools across the Commonwealth, a 1.1 Billion increase in funding statewide.

Locally, Lackawanna County Schools will see 19.4 million dollars and of that, the Scranton School District will receive 11.5 million.

“This year, here, the Scranton School District is going to get a 22.5% increase, just in one year, so that helps!” stated Governor Wolf.

“We still have a ways to go, but this opportunity is allowing for us to be able to give our kids what they deserve,” explained Scranton School District Superintendent McTiernan.

That money comes from an increase in the Basic Education Fund as well as “Level Up” funding which is a program that fights for fair funding in Pennsylvania schools and the Scranton school district qualifies for that program to receive additional funding.