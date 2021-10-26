Governor Wolf urges limited gift ban for PA elected officials & state employees

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Governor Tom Wolf made an announcement Thursday, following the Monday approval of House Bill 1009, providing a limited gift from registered lobbyists to state elected officials and state employees.

According to a press release, a “loophole” would allow legislators and state employees to receive gifts from businesses and individuals, although they are not registered as lobbyists.

“The day I took office in 2015, I issued an executive order banning executive branch employees from accepting gifts, which the Pennsylvanian Turnpike Commission, Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board, and many other entities beyond the Executive branch have also now instituted,” said Governor Wolf.

Governor Wolf said, the new standard of accountability is an important step to revive faith in the government and has successfully worked for over seven years.

“I am pleased the House is considering a bill to ban legislators from receiving gifts. However, I agree with legislators on both sides of the aisle who expressed during committee that this bill should be strengthened to more broadly ban gifts beyond only gifts from registered lobbyists,” Governor Wolf said.

“Enacting a broad gift ban for the Legislative and Executive branches is in the best interests of Pennsylvanians, and I will continue working with the legislature to enact comprehensive reform,” said Governor Wolf.