Governor Wolf signs order of protection of critical workers

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Governor Wolf signed an order directed by Dr. Rachel Levine, the Secretary of the Department of Health, for protection of critical workers that have in-person operations during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The order establishes protocols that help workers maintain a social distance.

Under the order for life-sustaining businesses, employees are provided masks to wear at all times except for breaks to eat/drink. During breaks, employees must have space to be 6 ft. apart.

The order requires a staggered start/stop time for employees to prevent multiple people from entering or leaving a building at one time.

The order also requires meetings and trainings to be virtual. If a meeting must be held in-person, then it cannot hold more than 10 employees and each person must be 6 ft. apart.

Wolf’s order protects employees who do not speak English as their first language to know the procedures by a different method of communication.

The order also prohibits non-essential visitors from entering the building.

There are additional requirements for businesses if an employee does test positive for COVID-19, including taking temperatures.