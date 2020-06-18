Governor Wolf signs law to help with preparations for general election

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) A new law has been signed by Governor Wolf requiring the Pennsylvania Department of State to create a report on the 2020 presidential primary. It is meant to help prepare for the general election in November by showing where there is room for improvement in the election code.

“Despite a pandemic, Pennsylvania had a safe and successful primary election, but improvements can always be made,” said Gov. Wolf in a press release.

The report will include such info as the number of mail-in ballots received, new voters registered, and when counties began canvassing or pre-canvassing for absentee/mail-in ballots.