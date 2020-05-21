Governor Wolf signs House Bill 327, allowing cocktails-to-go

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) House Bill 327 (now Act 21 of 2020) allows the sale of cocktails for takeout at restaurants, bars or hotels with a liquor license. The rule is only a temporary one and will end once the COVID-19 disaster emergency has subsided and a business reaches 60% capacity.

It applies to bars, restaurants and hotels that have lost 25% of average monthly business due to COVID-19 and who offer meals to go. Beverages have to have a secure lid with an additional seal over the straw hole, be in quantities from 4 oz. to 64 oz., not be consumed on the premises and be sold before 11 p.m. Within 60 days of this act going into effect, businesses must have some form of transaction scan device in place to confirm an individual is of legal drinking age before making a sale if the customer appears to be under 35. Open container laws also apply.

Purchasing a meal is not required and people can order as many drinks as they desire. The drinks may not be delivered.

Some businesses may not be eligible:

Retail licensees not permitted to sell drinks to go include clubs and catering clubs; any licensee whose license was objected to through the Nuisance Bar program; any licensee whose license is suspended or in safekeeping; and any licensee previously suspended under the Licensee Compliance program. –PA Liquor Control Board

There are some items not permitted:

Mixed drinks containing wine or beer

Unopened bottles of liquor

Gallon jugs of cocktails

Unopened ready-to-drink prepackaged cocktails

Straight liquor

-PA Liquor Control Board

The PLCB also states that businesses are temporarily allowed to sell liquor (no wine or beer) to each other so long as they report it to the PLCB within 7 days.