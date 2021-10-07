Governor Wolf says Pennsylvania prison population reaches 20 year low

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Governor Tom Wolf announced Thursday that as of October 1, the number of people incarcerated in state correctional facilities is 36,743 – the lowest total since 2001.
The population total reflects a reduction of more than 8,300 individuals since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020.
Governor Wolf stated;
“My administration has taken a comprehensive approach to reducing the prison population, with an emphasis on rehabilitation for men and women who are incarcerated and opportunities after incarceration, and I’m proud of our successful efforts while ensuring public safety. Most individuals who are incarcerated will be released at some point, so investing in resources and creating good policies ensures lower incarceration rates, a reduction in recidivism, and a better, more productive quality of life for re-entrants”Governor Tom Wolf