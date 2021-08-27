Governor Wolf reiterates Pennsylvania’s intent to help refugees

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — With Afghan refugees expected to start arriving at the Philadelphia International Airport, Governor Wolf has again stated that Pennsylvania would help to support Afghan refugees and our federal government’s mission.

The Wolf administration has offered assistance to those fleeing Afghanistan and those coming to Pennsylvania from Haiti following an earthquake by making sure enough federal and state resources are available to critical resettlement organizations and communities to help.

“Pennsylvania was founded on the ideals of peace, tolerance, and safety for all people. It is incumbent on us to model the ideals on which Pennsylvania was founded and be a welcoming home for any who seek safe refuge in the United States. Therefore, Pennsylvania stands ready to continue serving as a resource and a safe, welcoming home for those who seek refuge in the United States,” Gov. Wolf said. “We are pleased to join in the Biden Administration’s efforts to safely relocate and resettle individuals and families fleeing humanitarian crises.”

You can read the letter to President Biden from Governor Wolf.

You can read the letter from the Department of Human Services to refugee resettlement organizations.

“DHS helps provide stability and access to high quality employment, medical and mental health screenings, support services, and case management that help new Pennsylvanians as they acclimate to their new home and community for up to 60 months post-arrival,” a release from the Wolf administration read.

You can read the letter from Department of Human Services to municipalities.