Governor Wolf receives second negative coronavirus test

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Governor Wolf announced Friday that he has received a second negative coronavirus test.
This comes days after Wolf had tested positive for the coronavirus. The governor’s office says the governor had a negative tests on Wednesday and Thursday. Throughout the course of the virus, the governor remained asymptomatic.
“I will continue to quarantine and carry out my duties to the commonwealth from home in the coming days, following CDC and PA Department of Health guidelines for asymptomatic cases of COVID-19,” Governor Wolf said.