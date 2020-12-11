Governor Wolf receives second negative coronavirus test

FILE – In this May 29, 2020, file photo, Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf meets with the media at The Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency (PEMA) headquarters in Harrisburg, Pa. On Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, the Justice Department sent letters to the governors of Pennsylvania and three other Democratic-led states, seeking data on whether they violated federal law by ordering public nursing homes to accept recovering COVID-19 patients from hospitals, actions that have been criticized for potentially fueling the spread of the virus. (Joe Hermitt/The Patriot-News via AP, File)

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Governor Wolf announced Friday that he has received a second negative coronavirus test.

This comes days after Wolf had tested positive for the coronavirus. The governor’s office says the governor had a negative tests on Wednesday and Thursday. Throughout the course of the virus, the governor remained asymptomatic.

“I will continue to quarantine and carry out my duties to the commonwealth from home in the coming days, following CDC and PA Department of Health guidelines for asymptomatic cases of COVID-19,” Governor Wolf said.