Governor Wolf Looks to Cut Down on Carbon Emissions

(WBRE/WYOU-TV) Governor Tom Wolf says he’s trying to cut down on carbon emissions in Pennsylvania and help prevent climate change.

Wolf took executive action this morning by instructing the State’s Department Of Environmental Protection to join the regional greenhouse gas initiative.

That’s a collection of nine states that have successfully reduced their carbon emissions.

Wolf says 2018 was the wettest year ever in Pennsylvania and it caused major problems.

“The storms that came, brought pounding rain, causing floods in communities of all sizes, these floods washed away foundations, soaked basements, damaged property they left people stranded, unable to reach their homes or their jobs,” the Governor said.

Wolf says the storms caused by climate change caused nearly $270-billion dollars in damage to homes, roads and infrastructure last year.