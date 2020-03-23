Governor Wolf issues stay-at-home order for 6 counties, including Monroe

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Monday Governor Tom Wolf announced a stay-at-home order for 6 counties in the Commonwealth, including Monroe County effective at 8:00pm tonight. This is all in an effort to help stop the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The following counties are impacted:

Allegheny

Bucks

Chester

Monroe

Philadelphia

Mongomery

