Governor Wolf issues stay-at-home order for 6 counties, including Monroe

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Monday Governor Tom Wolf announced a stay-at-home order for 6 counties in the Commonwealth, including Monroe County effective at 8:00pm tonight. This is all in an effort to help stop the spread of the novel coronavirus.
The following counties are impacted:
- Allegheny
- Bucks
- Chester
- Monroe
- Philadelphia
- Mongomery
Eyewitness News continues to follow this story closely and will bring you all updates as they become available. For the latest numbers on COVID-19 in Pennsylvania Click Here.