Governor Wolf discusses college costs at area high school

TAYLOR, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) – Governor Tom Wolf visited Taylor Thursday morning to discuss college costs.

The Governor is participated in a roundtable discussion at Riverside High School.

He is met with school leaders and students to discuss the challenges of being able to afford college tuition and student loan debt.

Governor Wolf has proposed the Nellie Bly Scholarship Program in his 2020-21 budget, which would assist students pursuing a degree at a PASSHE school with the cost of tuition.

The Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education is a state agency of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania that oversees 14 state-owned colleges and universities.