Governor Wolf creates commission to seek funding for roads, renews commitment to scrapping gas tax

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Governor Tom Wolf announced Friday that he is forming a commission to look for new funding sources for PA’s transportation infrastructure and again mentioned his plans to scrap the PA gas tax which was created for the same reason.

It’s called the Transportation Revenue Options Commission and he says it will “develop comprehensive funding recommendations for Pennsylvania’s large and aging infrastructure.”

“Our economy, our communities, and our future rely on a strong transportation system that supports our safety and growth. We have more than $9 billion in annual unmet needs across our state-maintained transportation system alone. At the same time, Pennsylvania is relying too much on outdated, unreliable funding methods, and the federal government hasn’t taken meaningful action in decades,” Gov. Wolf said. “Phasing out the burdensome gas tax, coupled with seeking long-term reliable funding solutions that will keep pace with our infrastructure needs, deserves a close examination. Forming this bipartisan commission will bring multiple, bipartisan voices to the table to ensure that we can examine reliable, sustainable revenue solutions to address both near-term and long-term funding needs.” Office of the Governor

The governor’s office shared some numbers, such as Pennsylvania being directly responsible for nearly 40,000 miles of roadway and over 25,400 bridges.

PennDOT’s latest review suggests the state needs $9.3 billion to make up the current gap in funding and will need $14.5 billion by 2030 based on current data.

The commission will meet by March 25 and have proposals to the governor before August 1.