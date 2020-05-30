Governor Wolf calls for peace during George Floyd protests

Multiple vehicles and structures were set on fire following a protest at City Hall in Philadelphia Saturday. Governor Wolf is calling on the protests to remain peaceful.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WBRE/WYOU) — Governor Tom Wolf is calling for Pennsylvanians to keep each other safe as tensions rise at protests in several cities across the Commonwealth.

The protests were held along with dozens more across the county as people rally for justice for George Floyd, who died while being restrained by Minneapolis Police earlier this week.

Wolf condemned Minneapolis Police Officers’ actions saying, “We have seen injustices happen in the Commonwealth, and this week, we were all shaken by the murder of George Floyd in Minnesota.”

The governor also supported protester’s right to demonstrate. “Everyone should speak out because no one should be at risk of harm because of oppression or racism,” Wolf said in a statement released Friday evening.

Wolf also urged all Pennsylvanians to take care of each other saying, “Please stay safe, and remember that we all must look out for each other as we seek to make our commonwealth more just and fair for everyone.”

Wolf says his administration has been in touch with cities across Pennsylvania, offering whatever assistance is needed to prevent additional violence.

Pennsylvania has seen a mix of protests Saturday. Crowds and police are actively clashing in Philadelphia following a protest earlier in the day near City Hall. Pittsburgh Police ordered businesses closed and protesters to disperse after declaring a protest there unlawful. Reports from Harrisburg say some protesters were also seen throwing things at police.

Locally, two peaceful protests in support of justice for George Floyd were held in Scranton and Wilkes-Barre.