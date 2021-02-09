Governor Wolf calls for minimum wage increase, tax cut for millions

FILE – In this May 29, 2020, file photo, Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf meets with the media at The Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency (PEMA) headquarters in Harrisburg, Pa. On Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, the Justice Department sent letters to the governors of Pennsylvania and three other Democratic-led states, seeking data on whether they violated federal law by ordering public nursing homes to accept recovering COVID-19 patients from hospitals, actions that have been criticized for potentially fueling the spread of the virus. (Joe Hermitt/The Patriot-News via AP, File)

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — On Tuesday, Governor Tom Wolf again called for minimum wage in the commonwealth to be raised.

In his proposal Wolf suggested the state stagger the wage increase. On July 1, minimum wage would stand at $12 per hour with annual increases of $0.50 until reaching $15 per hour on July 1, 2027.

“This is not about $7.25, it’s about the nearly 1 million Pennsylvanians who will get a raise at $12 an hour,” said Gov. Wolf.

Wolf said that raising minimum wage in the state will help millions work their way off public assistance, strengthening the economy for all.

In addition to raising wages, Governor Wolf wants a historic tax cut for millions of workers.

Under this proposal, 2.8 million in the state will get a personal income tax cut, saving an average of $536 a year. Wolf said this will include 412,000 seniors who will save an average of $529 in taxes and more than 767,000 people who will pay $0, saving hundreds of dollars for their family budgets.

In addition, the tax cut would also assist small businesses. The governor’s office said over 400,000 business owners would save $240 million, and nearly 300,000 sole proprietorships would get a $175 million tax cut.