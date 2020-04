HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Monday, Governor Tom Wolf announced that the state is taking small steps toward re-opening certain businesses in Pennsylvania.

Wolf announced Pennsylvania will allow online car sales and on May 8th, limited construction will resume with strict guidelines.

The statewide ‘Stay at Home’ order, at this point, will continue through May 8th.

We will have more on Governor Wolf’s measures tonight on late editions of Eyewitness News.